Whelp, looks like Gunna has fully crossed over into the mainstream and that means all that hood who said what talk might not hold the same weight as it did. But we can be wrong. Anyways, Gunna is trading the booth for the gridiron this fall. The Atlanta rapper has been named one of the team captains for the NFL’s Flag Football Game: London Edition, a global showcase streaming live on YouTube October 11 from Copper Box Arena. The 7 on 7 matchup will feature a mix of entertainers, athletes, and creators bringing their personalities to the field.

Get this, the event sets the stage for a huge football weekend in the U.K., with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos clashing the next day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans can catch the flag football action live at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET).

Here’s what’s crazy. Gunna will lead a roster stacked with international names, including Mexican flag football star Diana Flores at quarterback, viral sensation Khaby Lame, Deestroying, Speedy Morman, Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, and NFL great Chad Ochocinco. “I’m ready to bring my energy to the field and lead my team,” Gunna said. “It’s dope to link up with the NFL and YouTube for something that unites people worldwide.”

Across the line of scrimmage, Manchester’s own Aitch will captain the opposing squad. Backed by former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as his passer, his team will include boxer Tommy Fury, singer Mabel, Phoebe Schecter, Ashlea Klam, Jay Cinco, Adam W, and SV2. “When the NFL asked me to be a captain, I was gassed,” Aitch shared. “Seeing how American football has grown in the U.K. is mad, and now I get to play alongside athletes, creators, and stars from all over the world.”