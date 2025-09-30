K Camp capped over a decade in music with a sold-out KISS 6 Tour finale in Atlanta, and the city showed up in full support. The Atlanta City Council honored the multi-platinum artist and philanthropist by officially declaring September 28 as “K Camp Day” in recognition of his musical impact and charitable contributions through his CAMPSGIVING foundation.

“Kristopher Campbell, professionally known as K CAMP, an Atlanta-raised, platinum-selling artist whose catalog and collaborations have helped define the city’s sound over the past decade, elevating emerging talent and contributing to Atlanta’s global representation,” said Councilman Bryon Amos during the proclamation ceremony. K Camp now joins the ranks of other Atlanta icons who have received the honor, including Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Big Boi, and the late Rich Homie Quan.

The sold-out finale featured special guest performances from hometown heroes YFN Lucci, Jacquees, T.I., and D.C. Young Fly. Lucci energized the crowd with hits like “Heartless,” while Jacquees performed “What’s On Your Mind” alongside K Camp. Fans, known as Floaters, lit up the venue with camera flashes as K Camp delivered a medley of his KISS-era classics, blending nostalgia with the promise of the next phase of his career.

The celebration cemented K Camp’s legacy in Atlanta and highlighted the enduring impact of his music and community work, marking a milestone moment for both the artist and the city he represents.