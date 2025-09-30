Whelp this was only a matter of time. Kai Cenat, Druski, and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a comedy film that turns streaming antics into absolute mayhem. The trio star in Livestream From Hell, a new movie centered on a broadcast that spirals completely out of control. The project was announced during Cenat’s Mafiathon stream on September 29.

Get this, the teaser already shows wild energy, featuring a shattered vase, a frantic attempt to cover up a body, a SWAT raid, and the three scrambling to escape. Hart, who has long been a supporter of the younger comedians, explained earlier this year that he wanted to guide Cenat and Druski into bigger projects while encouraging them to learn the ins and outs of film production. “I want to show you guys how to give your audience more and ways to do more,” Hart said. “Understand production, understand how movies are made, so when we’re building ideas together, you know exactly what I mean.”

What’s more, the announcement comes right as Cenat hit a historic milestone. Over the weekend, he became the first streamer in Twitch history to surpass one million active subscribers during a single broadcast. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy praised the achievement, calling it a reflection of Cenat’s ability to connect with fans and innovate with unique content.

In case you missed it, Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 is still underway, with Cenat welcoming a lineup of high profile guests including Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Latto, Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, and more. With Livestream From Hell on the way, Cenat’s influence continues to expand well beyond Twitch.