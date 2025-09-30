Keith Lee and his wife Ronni celebrated the arrival of their baby boy, Kardigan Marcus Lee, while giving fans the kind of review only Keith could deliver. The couple announced the news on the Gram this past weekend, revealing their son was born on September 24, 2025. Photos showed the proud parents with their newborn alongside their daughters Karter, 4, and Riley, 2.

True to form, Keith took to TikTok to document the journey with his signature review style, rating everything from the hospital accommodations to the new addition to the family. “Me and my wife are in Dallas, Texas, and we just left the hospital after being there for two days, because she been cooking something for nine months,” he joked. “And I keep hearing it’s the best thing that ever happened to us. So today I finally got it, and in my opinion, I’m going to see if that’s true. Let’s try it. And rate it 1 through 10.”

He described the experience with humor and gratitude, pointing out the full lodging, food, around the clock care, and even the hospital chef surprising them with a personalized meal. Keith also highlighted the presence of both a Black doula and Black doctor, saying, “It’s so important that we support Black women, we embrace Black women, and we protect Black women.”

Finally, in classic Keith Lee fashion, he closed out the review from the car, lifting his newborn into the frame. “One seven-pound, 18-inch boy that was born on Sept. 24. God is amazing. Okay, and his name is Kardigan Marcus Lee…10 out of 10.”