Speaking of situatonships, during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day, Klay Thompson had fans questioning if the romance with Megan Thee Stallion has already cooled off.

But for the record, we don’t know anything, we’re not speculating and it’s none of our business, but people are inquiring. Let’s continue …

During a press session, Thompson was asked how being with Megan has shaped him “as a better man on and off the court.” Instead of leaning into the question, the Golden State sharpshooter shut it down. Looking visibly uninterested, he replied, “I’m not going to talk about that,” before pivoting back to basketball. He stressed that his offseason grind never stops, explaining, “Every summer doesn’t change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you’re going to play 100 games a year. And that’s what I do.”

The clip quickly blew up on socials, with fans debating his tone. Some suggested his refusal to acknowledge Megan hinted at problems, while others cracked jokes about what might have gone down behind the scenes. Still, a number of supporters defended Thompson, saying he was simply keeping the spotlight on hoops.

Despite his silence this week, Thompson has publicly backed Megan before. In July, he attended the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala with her, praising her philanthropy. “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he said at the time. “And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

For now, neither Thompson nor Megan has addressed the speculation directly, leaving fans to keep piecing together the story through subtle cues and online chatter.