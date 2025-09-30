Lady London is letting fans all the way in with her new three part docuseries Always, Lady London, set to premiere October 10 on Tubi. The series dives into her grind behind the mic, the personal battles she’s had to overcome, and the determination it takes to carve out her space in hip hop beyond the viral moment that first put her name in the spotlight.

The trailer, which she dropped on the Gram September 29, sets the tone. Lady London reflects on her rise from a viral poetry clip to a recognized voice in rap, while also confronting the grief and doubt that shaped her path. Cameras follow her through the making of her debut album and into the pressure cooker of a potential world tour and major label push, all while balancing life’s challenges.

Produced by MACRO Television Studios, the series is led by Erika Bryant as director and executive producer, alongside Jamila Hunter, Jean Shi, Yessica Garcia, Jeremy “J Dot” Jones, and Lady London herself. It also falls under Tubi’s Stubios program, which highlights creators and strengthens connections with their audiences.

To mark the announcement, she dropped fresh music from her forthcoming album To Whom It May Concern. The single “Won’t Let You Down” shows a more vulnerable side, with a heartfelt chorus promising loyalty and resilience. Released via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, the track arrives with a video shot at Howard University’s historic Howard Theater, made in collaboration with YouTube and Walmart.