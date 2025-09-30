Latto has put an end to years of speculation, officially confirming that she and 21 Savage are together. The Atlanta rapper revealed the news while speaking to our friends at TMZ on Monday, proudly referring to 21 as her “husband” before heading out to dinner with him in New York City.

When pressed about whether she was tired of constant questions about her love life, Latto smiled and doubled down, repeating, “My man, my man, my man, my man.”

In case you missed it or flat out didn’t care, rumors surrounding the couple date back to 2020, with Latto frequently hinting that her partner was wealthy but never revealing his name. Fans pieced together clues over time, most notably in 2023 when they spotted a tattoo behind Latto’s ear reading “Sheyaa,” the real first name of 21 Savage. Not long after, footage surfaced of 21 getting his braids done, and eagle eyed viewers noticed a tattoo behind his ear spelling “Alyssa” in cursive, Latto’s birth name.

The chatter on socials grew louder in August 2025 when a video shared by Ig Model Tea Room appeared to show the two on a tropical getaway. Although the footage was blurry, many believed it confirmed what fans had suspected all along.

Anyways. Best of luck to them.