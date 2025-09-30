On the latest episode of No Jumper, Adam22 sat down with Lil Woody and Reimoh for an unflinching breakdown of the YSL RICO case, Young Thug’s legal battles, and the rifts that have shaken hip-hop since the 2022 indictments.

For the first time, Lil Woody directly addressed the fallout, pointing to Young Thug’s music as ammunition for prosecutors. “What’s Thug rap about? YSL is the gang. The DA is using your rap against you. You can’t be mad about something you rapping and bragging and throwing up on camera,” Woody said.

The two-hour conversation didn’t shy away from Thug’s current isolation in the industry. “He knows that there’s all these A-list superstar rappers who are not f–king with him because of what’s happened, and his girl is not f–king with him,” Adam22 said. Lil Woody responded bluntly, “That’s his fault. Thug got out of jail pushing that rat shit. Rat, rat, rat, rat, rat!”

On the controversial rift between Thug and Gunna, Adam22 suggested Thug was leaning on the feud as a crutch: “[Young Thug] is really hung up on the Gunna thing, and really using Gunna as an excuse for him to not take responsibility for the fact that he obviously messed up as well.”

Lil Woody added that Thug never truly recalibrated after his time behind bars. “When you spend a lot of time in jail, you got to refine yourself when you get out. Instead of him taking the time to do that, he got a big head. He got so many people in his head. And it made him lost.”

The No Jumper sit-down cuts through speculation with raw admissions and tough truths about how one of rap’s most influential figures spiraled from chart-topping dominance to fractured relationships and mounting legal turmoil.