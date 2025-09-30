Here we go. Yet again, more tension just flared up between Cardi B and Ice Spice when a leaked snippet of an unreleased song from the latter artist appeared online this week.

Shared by DJ Akademiks on the Gram, the clip features Ice Spice spitting bars that many believe are aimed directly at Cardi: “She might talk sht on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sht to my face. Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say.”

The bars quickly set off speculation that the Bronx breakout was taking shots at her fellow hometown. The situation escalated further when a separate audio recording made the rounds, allegedly capturing Cardi in a heated phone call. In the clip, she can be heard threatening, “You don’t know?! I’mma show y’all! I’m not Latto! I’ll beat her the f*** up!”

As you can imagine, the audio spread fast across socials, but Cardi has yet to publicly confirm or deny the recording, leaving the context up for debate. Her silence has only fueled more conversation online, with fans dissecting every detail for clues.

This newest flare-up arrives as Cardi’s ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj continues to resurface. Just a day before, both rappers traded jabs on X after Nicki appeared to reference Cardi’s relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Cardi wasted no time clapping back, writing, “Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is.”

With Cardi, Ice Spice, and Nicki all in the spotlight at once, rap’s latest round of rivalries has the internet locked in and waiting for what comes next.