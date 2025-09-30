On Sunday, September 28, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and serial entrepreneur Karlie Redd officially opened the doors to her newest venture, Red Room Bistro, in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Located at 255 Trinity Avenue, the upscale dining destination blends elevated cuisine, bold ambiance, and top-tier service — setting a new standard for the city’s restaurant scene.

Redd marked the grand opening with a star-studded celebration alongside business partner Ace Carrington, friends, family, and more than 100 invited guests. Making a dramatic entrance with her daughter Jasmine Ellis and a drumline performance by Jonesboro High School’s Majestic Marching Cardinals, Karlie set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Pastor Stephanie Jennings delivered an emotional prayer, followed by remarks from State Rep. Eric Bell II, who praised Red Room Bistro’s potential to create jobs and help revitalize downtown Atlanta.

Celebrities and influencers filled the room, including Grammy-nominated artist Spice, who toasted Karlie’s success with a heartfelt speech. Guests enjoyed a menu crafted by Executive Chef Teddy Lopez featuring dishes like Velvet Vixen Chicken & Waffles, hot honey wings, salmon bites, and smash burgers — paired with signature cocktails like the Superman and Karlie’s Red Hot Martini.

Inspired by Karlie’s late stepmother and father, who ran a restaurant for decades, Red Room Bistro is designed as more than just a dining space. It’s a full experience. Open Tuesday through Sunday, the bistro features a sultry red aesthetic and luxe lounge vibe perfect for everything from date nights to celebrations. The menu combines American favorites with Caribbean influences, highlighted by the Sunday “Bunnies and Bubbles Brunch,” where standout dishes like thick-cut French toast with macerated strawberries and cinnamon crumble take center stage.

For Karlie and Ace, Red Room Bistro is also about legacy. After the success of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, the duo sought to merge their Trinidadian roots with their love for food and hospitality. Ace, who has launched more than seven successful restaurants including Crescent City Kitchen and Spice House, sees Red Room Bistro as an opportunity to raise Atlanta’s service standards. “Our focus is clear — delivering great food and even better customer service,” he said.

Karlie echoed that vision. “With Red Room Bistro, I wanted to create more than just a restaurant — I wanted to create an experience,” she shared. “This will be a vibe unlike anything else in Atlanta, where great food, atmosphere, and unforgettable moments come together.”

With its bold concept, immersive atmosphere, and dedication to quality, Red Room Bistro is poised to become one of Atlanta’s premier new dining destinations and a reflection of Karlie Redd’s passion for food, culture, and community.