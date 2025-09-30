All the smoke is here for the fall. And now a heated audio exchange involving Cardi B has popped up online after a diss track allegedly by Ice Spice leaked, and the fallout is now trending across the Gram and other socials. The song, reportedly titled Pretty Privilege, contains lyrics that appear to target Cardi and other artists, and that sparked a furious response in newly circulated recordings.

— "I'm not p*ssy like Latto. You think I'm Nicki? Imma f*ck her up… all y'all. Imma get Riot beat up by my n*ggas. Any red carpet, any show, any event." pic.twitter.com/ybADgQUzZC — FRL (@FemaleRapLIVE) September 30, 2025

Get this, on the leaked track, the Munch rapper appears to take aim, rapping that a rival talks tough on the Gram but would not say the same in person. Lines in the song call out copycat behavior and mock those who imitate her delivery.

In the follow up audio that spread online, Cardi B reacts angrily to the content and to a man on the line who appears unable to confirm who was responsible for the leak. In the recording she lashes out and vents her frustration, including threats toward the artist she believes is involved. “You don’t know? I’mma show y’all. I’m not Latto. I’mma beat her the fk up. I’mma knock her the fk out,” she is heard saying. She also threatens to send people after the alleged instigator and demands that Ice Spice be put on the phone.

The recording contains harsh language and censored expletives, and Cardi’s comments also reference other artists and longtime rivalries. The timing of when the audio was recorded has not been confirmed. Cardi has since issued an apology for recent comments about Latto.

Fans and industry observers reacted quickly on socials, debating whether the leaked song provoked an over the top retaliation or whether the recording shows how easily tensions escalate online. The situation underlines how rapidly a single track or clip can spark a broader feud in today’s hip hop conversation.