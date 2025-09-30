Even while serving time behind bars, Fetty Wap’s presence in the culture remains undeniable. The New Jersey native, best known for chart-topping hits like “Trap Queen” and “My Way,” is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, handed down in 2023. He is expected to be released on January 8, 2027.

Despite his incarceration, Fetty continues to make waves from inside. A new photo of the rapper recently surfaced online, showing him posing confidently for the camera in prison attire. The image was accompanied by a heartfelt message: “Free you brother ❤️🤞 we miss you and love you #KZ.” The snapshot quickly made the rounds among fans, many of whom continue to rally behind him and call for his release.

Efforts to secure Fetty Wap’s early freedom have persisted since his sentencing. Supporters previously launched a clemency petition in hopes of reducing his time, though so far those attempts have not been successful. Outside of occasional images like this, updates about the “Trap Queen” star have been scarce, leaving fans anxious for more news as they await his return to music.

Meanwhile, Fetty’s family remains vocal about bringing him home sooner. His sister, Divinity Maxwell-Butts, took to Instagram earlier this year to advocate for his sentence to be commuted, tying her message to April’s observance of Second Chance Month.

“April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment,” she wrote. “My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027. But justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It’s time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome.”

For now, Fetty Wap’s supporters continue to hold out hope that mercy will prevail and that the multiplatinum artist will be reunited with his family and his fans sooner rather than later.