Patrick Schwarzenegger is taking online casino players for a spin in Fanatics Casino’s newest creative campaign. The actor and entrepreneur stars in the brand’s latest installment of its “Explained By” series, which first launched with Livvy Dunne for Fanatics Sportsbook. This new chapter shifts focus to Fanatics Casino and its growing footprint in the U.S. online gaming market.

In the ad, Schwarzenegger playfully explains FanCash Spins, the daily free-to-play game on Fanatics Casino that gives players access to over $100,000 in rewards each day. As he spins in circles on screen, he highlights the simplicity and thrill of the feature designed for slot players, the largest segment in online casinos.

“I’ve done some weird stuff on set before, but spinning in circles for hours is near the top of the list,” Schwarzenegger said. “Luckily, that’s the spirit behind FanCash Spins on Fanatics Casino. It’s simple and rewarding. If I’m laughing this hard while getting dizzy on camera, imagine how good it feels when you’re playing for real rewards.”

Selena Kalavaria, Chief Marketing Officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said the campaign aims to position Fanatics Casino as the top choice for slot enthusiasts. “In a category known for flashing lights, noise and bouncing coins, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s effortless charm and confidence brings our brand to life with a memorable explanation of playing FanCash Spins on Fanatics Casino.”

Developed in partnership with Anomaly and OBB Media, the fully integrated campaign will roll out across television, connected TV, out-of-home, streaming audio, podcasts, and digital performance channels.

Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The app offers a mix of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots, and video poker. Players can download it on iOS and Android or access it directly online at dojacat.com.