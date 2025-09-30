Jimmy Kimmel’s return to his hometown of Brooklyn for a special run of Jimmy Kimmel Live! episodes came with an extra boost of solidarity from legendary hip hop group Public Enemy.

The late night host has been in the headlines after his suspension over remarks aimed at Charlie Kirk and his ongoing clashes with President Donald Trump, but Public Enemy made sure to let him know he wasn’t standing alone.

During Monday night’s taping, Chuck D and Flavor Flav hit the stage with a medley of classics, running through “Don’t Believe the Hype” and “Fight the Power,” while slipping in their latest release “The Hits Just Keep On Comin.” Before diving into the performance, Flavor Flav paused to send Kimmel a direct message of support. “I just want you to know that Public Enemy always got your back,” he said to cheers from the Brooklyn crowd.

The moment doubled as both a performance and a statement, tying the group’s decades-long tradition of socially charged music with a public show of unity for the embattled host. It was a reminder that hip hop and late night comedy still intersect as powerful platforms for cultural commentary and resistance.