Sad but happy moment incoming. Travis Scott helped lead a moving celebration for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters. In a video circulating online, the Houston rapper is seen holding a birthday cake while surrounded by Louis Vuitton staff, joining them in singing “Happy Birthday” to the trailblazing designer.

Get this, the intimate celebration carried both joy and reverence, serving as a reminder of Abloh’s lasting impact across fashion, music, and culture. Since his passing in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer, his birthday has become a time for artists, fans, and collaborators worldwide to honor his influence.

Get this, the choice of location made the tribute especially poignant. Louis Vuitton was where Abloh made history as the first Black artistic director of menswear, reshaping luxury fashion and embedding his vision into the brand’s identity. Holding the celebration inside the fashion house’s office symbolized his continued presence in the creative spirit of the company.

We can all agree, Scott’s involvement amplified the gesture, extending the moment beyond Paris and into global conversation. Known for his own ventures into high fashion, the rapper’s participation underscored how Abloh’s legacy bridges worlds, blending music, art, and style into one cultural movement that continues to inspire.