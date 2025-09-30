Diamond-certified artist Ty Dolla $ign has premiered the official video for “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE” featuring Kodak Black and YG. The track is part of Ty’s upcoming studio album, TYCOON, set to release on October 17. His fourth solo album and first full-length project in five years, TYCOON also includes the summer hit “ALL IN.” The music video showcases Ty and his collaborators delivering dynamic performances, setting the stage for the highly anticipated album and continuing Ty Dolla $ign’s legacy as a leading voice in contemporary R&B and hip-hop.