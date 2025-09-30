Tyreek Hill’s 2025 campaign has come to a devastating halt after the Miami Dolphins star suffered a dislocated knee with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, during Monday night’s 27-21 victory over the New York Jets. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Tuesday that Hill will undergo surgery and could require additional procedures, leaving serious doubt about his availability for 2026.

He will NEED to be seen at the hospital immediately to make sure there is NO Popliteal artery injury pic.twitter.com/BR9Is35Bc0 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 30, 2025

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Jets defensive back Malachi Moore tackled Hill near the sideline, twisting his leg in a disturbing way. Hill was carted off and taken to the hospital for further tests. Miami quickly ruled him out of the game, and now his entire season is over just four weeks into the schedule.

Hill, 31, has been one of the league’s most feared playmakers since arriving in Miami in 2022. With unmatched speed and the ability to break games wide open, he forced defenses to dedicate multiple defenders every snap. In his three full seasons with the Dolphins, Hill racked up 4,733 yards on 340 catches and 27 touchdowns, including a league-best 1,799-yard, 13-touchdown campaign in 2023. His absence leaves a massive void in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

The immediate expectation is for Jaylen Waddle to step into the number one role. Drafted in 2021 as a potential future centerpiece, Waddle now takes over sooner than expected. He’s proven to be dangerous at every level of the field, even if he doesn’t quite bring Hill’s deep-ball explosiveness.

Behind Waddle, the Dolphins will be looking for answers. Rookie Malik Washington, a 2024 fourth-round pick, should see more opportunities after contributing sparingly so far. Veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could be leaned on for size and experience in three-receiver sets, while seventh-rounder Tahj Washington may factor in once he’s healthy.

Running back De’Von Achane, already a versatile weapon in space, could become more involved in the passing attack as well. McDaniel might use him in motion or split him out wide to mimic the flexibility Hill provided.

Tight end Darren Waller, who scored two touchdowns in his Dolphins debut, may also take on a larger role if his health holds up. Another option is to use heavier formations with Waller and Julian Hill to create mismatches.

While Miami still boasts plenty of offensive talent, losing Hill shifts the identity of the attack. The Dolphins will now rely on depth, creativity, and Waddle’s ability to elevate into the true WR1 role as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive without their biggest star.