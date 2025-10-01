Cardi B just dropped Am I The Drama?, and she is most certainly all about the drama as of late. Like the smoke is hitting different like a wildfire.

On the track “Magnet,” Cardi makes it plain that she is not giving up her throne anytime soon, rapping: “Slow-face chick, whose spot is you takin’? / My spot’s forever, I’m like a Dalmatian.” The line immediately set fans off, reigniting talk of her tense relationship with the Bronx newcomer.

That tension only escalated when audio surfaced online, capturing Cardi in a heated phone exchange where she vented about Ice Spice. In the clip, Cardi’s frustration spilled over as she demanded a face-to-face confrontation and made it clear she was not about to be disrespected. Learning Ice Spice was in New York only seemed to amplify her energy, with the Grammy winner pressing for a direct link-up.

Get this, after the leak went viral across socials, Cardi moved quickly to clarify her stance. She used her platform to issue an apology to Latto, who was mentioned in the rant, writing that she “f***s with Latto HEAVY” and respects both her and her team. Cardi also made it clear she wanted to apologize publicly and privately, even joking that she planned to make it up with a designer bag.

At the same time, Cardi challenged Ice Spice’s camp to release the full 11-minute call, hinting that the circulating snippet left out important context about what was said on both sides. “Go ahead and post the whole convo when Ice Spice admitted she was in her feelings,” Cardi urged online.

Between her unapologetic bars on Am I The Drama? and her demand for the full story to come out, Cardi continues to control her narrative while stoking one of rap’s most closely watched rivalries.