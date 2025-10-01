In the sad and tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, investigators are piecing together the circumstances surrounding her passing. One of the most widespread rumors tied to the case has now been clarified. A newly obtained death certificate confirms that Celeste was not pregnant, shutting down speculation that circulated heavily across socials in recent weeks.

Early chatter online, which is often all over the place, suggested Celeste might have been expecting a child with rising artist D4vd, fueling theories that her pregnancy could have influenced the events leading to her death. However, the official documents clearly state she had not been pregnant within the year before her passing. To date, D4vd has not been charged, and the nature of his relationship with Celeste has not been determined.

Get this, according to reports, the exact cause of Celeste’s death is still under review, with autopsy and toxicology results pending. LAPD Captain Scot Williams stressed the importance of these findings, saying investigators must determine whether her death resulted from foul play or other factors.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division emphasized the scope of the ongoing investigation, noting that potential criminal responsibility could extend beyond the concealment of her body. Officials revealed Celeste’s remains were found inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd, which had been parked in the same location for weeks before being discovered on September 8. This detail suggests her death occurred long before the vehicle was recovered.

As authorities continue their work, the case remains under heavy public scrutiny, with investigators committed to finding answers and securing justice for Celeste Rivas and her family.