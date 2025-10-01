This is kind of crazy. What began as a terrifying home invasion has left GloRilla not only robbed but also fighting felony charges. The Memphis rapper detailed how a crime against her turned into a case with her name on the indictment.

In case you missed it, two months ago, while she was performing in Indianapolis during WNBA All-Star Weekend, three armed men stormed her Forsyth County home. They took off with more than $700,000 in valuables after a family member inside fired shots that forced them to flee. But when investigators searched the property afterward, they discovered marijuana and pinned it on GloRilla.

As you can imagine GoRilla should have been treated as the victim of a violent robbery, but she was hit with felony possession, voluntarily surrendered, and was briefly taken into custody before bonding out the same day. “Me, my brother, and my sister were victims here,” she said in an interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “Now they are trying to paint us as suspects, and that’s completely wrong.”

Her attorney Drew Findling argued that investigators focused on the wrong issue. He said the robbers who pulled off the break-in have seen little pursuit, while GloRilla’s arrest happened almost immediately. “Within 24 hours, warrants were issued for marijuana possession, yet nothing has moved forward on finding the people who carried out a violent home invasion. That is unacceptable.”

With her team weighing the possibility of conducting an independent investigation, GloRilla says her priority is both recovering what was stolen and clearing her name from charges she believes should have never been brought.