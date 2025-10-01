What’s really going on with Judge Joe Brown? Where is all this vitriol coming from? The raging or rage baiting, as of late towards some influential women in the industry?

Judge Joe Brown has once again found himself at the center of online debate after comments about Lizzo during an interview with The Art of Dialogue began circulating widely. Instead of recognizing her artistry, Brown took repeated shots at her appearance, remarks that many on socials have described as cruel and unnecessary.

Judge Joe Brown calls Lizzo “HogZilla” & says she’s an embarrassment.



During the discussion, Brown revisited Lizzo’s 2022 performance at the Library of Congress, when she played President James Madison’s historic crystal flute. While the moment was celebrated across music and cultural circles, Brown dismissed it, mocking her outfit and questioning her presence at such an event. Although he admitted she is talented, he focused on criticizing her look rather than her groundbreaking achievement.

For the record this is not okay.But we shall digress.

The conversation then shifted to his views on beauty standards. Brown contrasted past Sports Illustrated models with current covers, claiming that today’s representation of body diversity reflects what he called unhealthy lifestyles. His comparisons grew harsher as he likened Lizzo to fictional characters and suggested her public confidence is nothing more than a mask for insecurity.

Clips of the interview quickly gained traction on socials, with many calling Brown’s remarks outdated and disrespectful. Supporters of Lizzo noted that her career has consistently championed body positivity, self-love, and empowerment, values that continue to resonate with millions of fans. For now, Lizzo has not issued a public response to the comments.