Kai Cenat finally did it. The super star streamer closed out his record-breaking Mafiathon 3 with a moment that had the streaming world taking notice. LeBron James himself just cut off the streamer’s decade-long locs. Here’s the why. The 23-year-old content creator had vowed to make the drastic change if he ever hit one million Twitch subscribers, and after smashing that milestone, he kept his word.

Cenat, who has been growing his hair since 2015 and locking it since 2019, had already prepared fans for the transformation. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he revealed that this would be the final Mafiathon, his third 30-day marathon stream, and explained why he was ready for the new look. “I think I’m going to look good. I’m excited for it. It’s going to be a whole new journey,” he said.

The million sub streamer added that the fresh cut ties into his ambitions beyond streaming, noting his desire to act and direct. “I’ve had dreams of directing and acting in my own movies and shows. If it happens, it’s a win-win,” he explained, hinting that Hollywood versatility motivated the decision as much as his historic Twitch run.

Even though Cenat insisted he’ll “stream forever,” the milestone haircut symbolized both the end of an era and the start of another. Fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s next—he’s already confirmed for the upcoming comedy Livestream From Hell alongside Druski and Kevin Hart.