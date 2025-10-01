Another day, another lawsuit. Rod Wave is the latest artist to find himself in court over a major touring dispute. A new lawsuit filed by Grizzly Touring accuses the Florida rapper and his company, Hit House Entertainment, of breaching contract terms tied to his “Last Lap” tour.

According to legal documents obtained by our friends at TMZ who first reported on this, Wave was contracted for 35 shows with a total payout of more than $40 million. The agreement included a hefty $20 million advance meant to cover production costs. Grizzly says its overall investment in the tour climbed to nearly $57 million, but the rapper only delivered 26 performances, bringing in just under $30 million in revenue. That alleged shortfall has the promoter demanding close to $27 million in damages.

The suit also points to an exclusivity clause in the deal that was supposed to prevent Wave from launching other tours outside of Grizzly’s arrangement. Instead, the promoter claims Wave announced plans to organize a separate tour under his own banner, which they argue directly violates the contract.

Grizzly is asking the court for an injunction that would stop Wave from performing independently while the case plays out. The filing underscores how high the financial stakes are in live music, where promoters front millions in hopes that artists deliver the full run of shows. When that doesn’t happen, the fallout often ends up in front of a judge.