Under Armour recently brought its “Future of Footwear” event to New York City, giving media, influencers, and tastemakers an exclusive look at the brand’s upcoming innovations. The private gathering, held at The Sohotel, centered on the launch of the new UA Halo collection.

Guests at the event were treated to more than just the Halo line. They had the opportunity to explore the design process for the new collection, engage with brand representatives, and check out other future footwear products, including pieces from the Mansory line and UA Sola shoes.

A highlight of the event was a discussion between Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer at Under Armour, and celebrity stylist Bobby Wesley. The conversation focused on the growing intersection of sport and music culture. Wesley discussed his experience styling Under Armour ambassador Gunna, while Saidi outlined the brand’s vision and future innovations aimed at continuing to establish Under Armour as a leader in the footwear space.