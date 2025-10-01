This is pretty inspiring and dope tbh. Arizona State University is bringing hip hop innovation and tech expertise into the classroom with the addition of will.i.am as a professor of practice. The Black Eyed Peas frontman and longtime entrepreneur will lead a new course called The Agentic Self when it launches in spring 2026 at ASU’s GAME School, a program focused on expanding digital fluency across academic fields.

Get this, the 15-week class will dive into the ways artificial intelligence is transforming work and creativity. ASU President Michael Crow praised the move, saying it reflects the university’s mission to prepare students for the future of jobs shaped by AI. “This partnership with will.i.am is an extraordinary opportunity for our students to learn from his unique experience at the intersection of music, technology, and innovation,” Crow explained.

For will.i.am, the appointment extends years of work advocating for STEM education and ethical AI use. Through his i.am Angel Foundation, he has provided STEM programs to thousands of students in Los Angeles. He has also advised Fortune 100 companies and pushed for frameworks to guide how AI impacts communities. “This professorship marks a new chapter in my life,” he said. “‘The Agentic Self’ is about ensuring humans stay at the center of progress as AI advances.”

The partnership also introduces EDU.FYI, a platform created from his FYI.AI system in collaboration with Nvidia. The tool will let ASU students and faculty design custom AI agents, experiment with machine learning in real coursework, and collaborate across disciplines.

By blending hip hop culture, innovation, and forward-thinking education, ASU and Will.i.am aim to redefine how universities prepare the next generation of creators and leaders in a world driven by artificial intelligence.