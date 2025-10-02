Oh really? 50 Cent has shifted his long-running feud with Diddy into the courtroom spotlight by circulating a letter reportedly sent to Judge Arun Subramanian. The message, which quickly spread across socials, combines harsh accusations with the Queens mogul’s signature flair for theatrics.

Reportedly hitting up judges. Interesting times.

Get this, in the letter, 50 Cent paints Diddy as “very dangerous,” claiming he has lived with fear for his safety for more than twenty years. He urged the court to impose the harshest penalties possible, aligning his personal concerns with Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

What’s more document is part serious plea, part spectacle. 50 Cent references federal probes, alleged links to sex workers, and even adds bizarre details like baby oil, insisting that Diddy’s behavior would continue unchecked if he avoids heavy sentencing. He also brought up Diddy’s son, questioning how prior allegations and raids were handled by authorities.

True to form, 50 Cent folded his own business moves into the mix. The letter ends by promoting his upcoming Netflix documentary, which he says will dig deeper into Diddy’s history of alleged misconduct.

On the Gram, 50 Cent shared the note with a caption that read, “This is my letter to the judge on Diddy’s case. What I’m scared for my life!” The post blurred the line between genuine concern and calculated performance, ensuring that his latest jab kept both his fans and critics locked in on the ongoing saga.