Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, and New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones have been named the AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 37-20 victory over Baltimore, posting a 124.8 passer rating. It was the NFL’s only four-touchdown passing performance of the week and the 18th of his career, the most ever through a player’s first nine seasons. The award is Mahomes’ 11th career Player of the Week honor, a Chiefs franchise record.

Lloyd starred in Jacksonville’s 26-21 win at San Francisco, recording eight tackles, two interceptions, and a tackle for loss. He was the only AFC player with multiple interceptions in Week 4 and became the first Jaguars linebacker since Foyesade Oluokun earlier this season to claim the honor.

Jones shined on special teams with a franchise-record 167 punt return yards in New England’s 42-13 win over Carolina. He added an 87-yard punt return touchdown, tied for the third-longest in the league this year. It is Jones’ second career Special Teams Player of the Week award, joining Julian Edelman and Ellis Hobbs as the only Patriots non-kickers to earn the honor twice.