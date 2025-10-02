Aldis Hodge is definitely becoming that guy. The Cross actor is officially stepping into the Road House franchise, joining Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon MGM Studios’ follow-up to the 2024 reboot of the cult classic. The sequel, directed by Ilya Naishuller, is already building buzz with Dave Bautista and Leila George also attached to star.

As you can imagine, the plot details are under wraps, the continuation is expected to expand on the gritty world introduced in last year’s reboot. That film reimagined the Patrick Swayze original with Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Naishuller replaces Doug Liman in the director’s chair this time around, bringing his own high-energy style to the franchise.

Screenwriting duties have also shifted, with Will Beall penning the script after Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry handled the 2024 version. On the production side, Gyllenhaal is executive producing through his Nine Stories Productions alongside Josh McLaughlin. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are also on board as producers.

For Hodge, the sequel adds another high-profile project to his growing resume. He currently headlines Amazon MGM’s hit series Cross, adapted from James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, which already secured a second season before its first even premiered. The follow-up season is slated for 2026, further cementing Hodge as one of the most versatile talents working in both television and film.