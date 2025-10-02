Beats has officially unveiled Powerbeats Fit, the latest addition to its bestselling Powerbeats family and an evolution of the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds. To celebrate the launch, the brand has tapped NFL stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Jayden Daniels for a global campaign showcasing the earbuds’ standout features.

The campaign kicks off with a three-minute ad titled “They Stay in Your Ears.” In the spot, Barkley and Jefferson audition for the lead role in a Powerbeats Fit commercial, rehearsing their single line while running drills and showing off their athleticism. The lighthearted competition highlights the earbuds’ secure fit, powered by a new wingtip design and Active Noise Cancellation. In the end, their big moment is hilariously intercepted by Daniels.

Designed with stability and performance in mind, Powerbeats Fit brings the secure fit of Powerbeats Pro 2 in a more compact form. The earbuds feature a flexible wingtip, an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance, and a portable charging case. They are available starting today in four colors—Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink—for $199.99 at apple.com.

With Powerbeats Fit, Beats continues to merge cutting-edge design, athlete-approved durability, and premium sound into an everyday essential for fitness enthusiasts.