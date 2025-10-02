Clipse have unveiled the official video for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” the third release from their acclaimed album Let God Sort Em Out. Directed by Brendan O’Connor, the deeply personal visual was filmed at the Thornton brothers’ family home in Virginia Beach and blends performance with archival footage.

The clip begins with Pusha T’s son Nigel placing flowers at his grandparents’ gravesite, setting the tone for a heartfelt tribute. Childhood home videos and family photos are woven together with new footage of Pusha and Malice performing in their family’s living room. The song itself was written as an homage to their parents, who passed away within a year of each other.

On the track, John Legend and Voices of Fire deliver a soaring chorus, while Pusha T raps directly to their mother and Malice addresses their father, sharing the words they never had the chance to say.

With “The Birds Don’t Sing,” Clipse continue to expand on the deeply reflective themes of Let God Sort Em Out, blending vulnerability, artistry, and legacy into one of their most personal works to date.