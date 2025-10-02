Know your rights. New Orleans rapper Dee-1 found himself at the center of an unexpected roadside search that he says highlights the stereotypes often placed on artists in hip hop. On September 24, the rapper, whose real name is David Augustine Jr., posted footage to the Gram showing North Carolina Highway Patrol officers pulling over and searching his rental car during his Hipocritical Hop Tour.

In the clip, Dee-1 can be heard challenging the officers after one allegedly asked if he was a “dope dealer.” Instead of narcotics, troopers uncovered tour merchandise, including hoodies and a children’s book authored by the rapper. “He asked me if I’m a dope dealer, bro,” Dee-1 told his followers, holding up the book. “That’s what they found. My children’s book and my hoodies I sell on the road.”

Get this, officers defended their actions, claiming a K-9 unit alerted them to the vehicle, which gave grounds for the search. One of the troopers explained, “When a narcotics odor gets on the car, and the K-9 hits on it, that’s what led to the car being searched.”

For Dee-1, who has built a reputation on blending faith, positivity, and hip hop, the moment became a chance to push back against assumptions that rappers automatically fit a criminal profile. Instead of drugs, he reminded both the officers and his audience that what he carries on tour is the message of his music, not narcotics.