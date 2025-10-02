Jasmine Ray, the woman once introduced by Eric Adams as his “sports czar,” is preparing to release a memoir that she claims will shed light on a side of the New York City mayor the public has never seen.

Titled Political Humanity, the book is being framed as an inside account of an intimate and complicated bond. Promotional material describes it as a story drawn “from the shadows of City Hall to the silence of closed-door meetings,” portraying a relationship marked by passion, sacrifice, and betrayal. Ray argues that her dynamic with Adams reflected the same clash between private emotions and public duty that defines politics.

Adams has denied that any personal relationship with Ray influenced their work together. His press secretary, Kayla Mamalek, emphasized that while Ray was involved in his professional circle, “they did not have romantic relations while working together.”

The timing of the memoir is notable. Adams recently declared that he would not continue his reelection bid, a move that has already reshaped New York’s political landscape. With Ray preparing to unveil her story, questions remain about whether her claims will alter how Adams’ leadership and legacy are remembered.