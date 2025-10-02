IShowSpeed turned the Los Angeles Coliseum into his personal arena on September 30, unveiling his new digital series Speed Goes Pro! before a packed room of supporters, celebrities, and athletes. The Ohio native, surrounded by family, friends, and his creative team, thanked the crowd as the first two episodes lit up the big screen.

The night didn’t end there. After the premiere, guests were led to a sports-inspired afterparty complete with an arcade-style basketball shootout and an NFL combine vertical jump challenge. The guest list was stacked, including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jeremiah Brown, and DDG. Olympic champions like Suni Lee and Nastia Liukin joined WWE legend Randy Orton, gymnast Fred Richard, and Ian Gunther, all of whom are part of the series.

Speed Goes Pro! follows the 20-year-old streamer as he attempts to master different professional sports. Each episode pairs him with elite trainers and current or former athletes who put him through intense crash courses before he ultimately faces off with a legend. The first installment features Tom Brady, who sent in a personal message for Speed since he could not attend the event.

The five-episode series is a collaboration between OBB Pictures and DICK’S Sporting Goods, born from a commercial Speed originally filmed with the retailer. New episodes will drop every other Wednesday starting October 15. Executive producers include Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Camille Maratchi, Darren Watkins Jr. (IShowSpeed), Mason Klein, and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

For Speed, the project represents more than content creation, it’s his attempt to step into the shoes of the legends he grew up watching, while putting his own unique energy into the sports world.