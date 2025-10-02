Jagged Edge Announces ‘Cuffing Season’ Tour 2025 with Lloyd and Eric Bellinger

Live Nation Urban is setting the stage for fall romance with the newly announced Cuffing Season Tour 2025, headlined by Grammy-winning R&B legends Jagged Edge. The tour will feature special guests Lloyd and Eric Bellinger, promising an unforgettable lineup of smooth vocals and timeless hits.

The run begins November 6 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, before making stops across major U.S. cities. Fans can look forward to hearing Jagged Edge classics from their celebrated J.E. Heartbreak album, including “I Gotta Be” and “Walked Outta Heaven,” alongside party favorites like “He Can’t Love U” and “Put A Little Umph In It.”

Tickets go on presale Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available until 10 p.m. that day. General sales start Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local via jaggededgetour.com.

In addition to standard tickets, fans can elevate their concert experience with VIP packages. Options include premium seating, a Q&A session with Jagged Edge, meet and greets, photo opportunities, and exclusive merchandise. Packages vary by market and can be found at vipnation.com.

With Lloyd and Eric Bellinger joining Jagged Edge, the Cuffing Season Tour 2025 is primed to deliver one of the season’s most memorable R&B showcases.