Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, and Druski are officially bringing their comedic chemistry to the big screen with Livestream From Hell, a new horror-comedy announced last night.

The reveal came during Kai’s Mafiathon 3 Twitch event, where Hart and Druski surprised fans by appearing live to drop the first look teaser. The announcement drew more than 550,000 live viewers, making it one of the most-watched reveals on Twitch this year.

The film follows Hart, Cenat, and Druski as a 24-hour livestream from Hart’s mansion devolves into chaos, turning into a high-stakes murder mystery filled with laughs and suspense.

The trio’s partnership comes as no surprise to fans. Their collaborations have consistently gone viral, starting with Kai Cenat’s record-breaking Twitch sleepover stream and continuing with their joint appearance at the BET Awards earlier this year.

With Livestream From Hell, Hart, Cenat, and Druski are blending the worlds of livestream culture and comedy thrillers, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated comedy releases on the horizon.