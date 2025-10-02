Killer Mike is clearing the air after comments he made about Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry drew heavy attention online. The Atlanta rapper addressed the situation during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, admitting that his reaction to a viral clip carried further than he ever expected.

Mike revealed that the response came swiftly, not only from fans but also from his own circle. “Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry — boy, my wife done cussed me out,” he said. “My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. Homeboys that have played in the NBA called me.”

Reflecting on the moment, he acknowledged the misstep. “I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram,” Mike joked, before turning serious. “So let me say this, because I appreciate you checking it; it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me. Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued.”

While he didn’t detail the original remarks, his apology made clear that he wanted to put respect back on the Currys’ names and move past the viral moment that briefly clouded the conversation.