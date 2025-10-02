MARCO PLUS has officially released his viral Mafiathon freestyle to all streaming platforms, giving fans the chance to relive one of the most talked-about moments in recent rap culture.

The freestyle first took off during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon stream in collaboration with On The Radar, instantly becoming a cultural moment. The internet erupted with reactions, as viewers flooded the chat with “Ws” and clips spread across social media.

Over a booming beat, MARCO PLUS delivered bars that had the livestream in a frenzy, spitting lines like, “I’m known to be a threat, I’m known to be the best. I’m top 5 already.” The confident delivery and razor-sharp cadence left fans calling it one of the standout freestyles of the year.

By bringing the track to platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, MARCO PLUS ensures that fans who missed the live event can now experience it on repeat. The release not only cements his freestyle as a defining viral moment but also highlights his ability to command attention in both live and recorded formats.

With momentum continuing to build, MARCO PLUS’s Mafiathon freestyle is poised to become a lasting staple in his growing catalog.