In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Mass Appeal has partnered with Marvel to release Legend Has It…, a limited edition comic book series that transforms Hip Hop icons into superhero legends. Inspired by the Legend Has It… album series, the comic pays tribute to seven of New York’s most influential artists: Nas & DJ Premier, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, De La Soul, and Slick Rick.

Written by Brandon Thomas (Black Lightning) and illustrated by Sanford Greene (Doom, Bitter Root), the series blends Marvel’s signature storytelling with Mass Appeal’s deep cultural roots. Each artist is reimagined as a larger-than-life figure in an epic narrative that bridges music, myth, and legacy.

“Working with Marvel on this comic is a celebration of Hip Hop and its legacy,” said Nas. “There’s a story we tell through our music, and watching that energy come to life in these pages is a tribute to the culture that shaped us and continues to inspire generations.”

Issue #1 of Legend Has It… will debut October 10 at New York Comic Con, accompanied by a marquee panel titled Comics and Hip-Hop: A Marvel x Mass Appeal Conversation. The panel will feature Nas and surprise guests, exploring the creative intersections of superhero lore and Hip Hop storytelling.

Mass Appeal will also host a special takeover of Whatnot House at NYCC, offering fans exclusive variant editions, collectibles, and live auctions streamed directly from the Javits Center floor.