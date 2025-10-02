Miguel is back with “RIP,” the latest release from his CAOS movement, out now via ByStorm Entertainment and RCA Records. The track leans into the thrill of surrender, capturing the chaos that comes when pleasure leads the way.

The single’s artwork pays homage to Danza de los Diablos (Dance of the Devils), an Afro-Mexican tradition from Oaxaca and Guerrero that honors freedom from slavery and stands as a symbol of Afro-Mexican pride and resistance. Its imagery is set to remain central to Miguel’s CAOS project.

“RIP” follows “El Pleito,” which explored Miguel’s Mexican roots and the immigrant experience, and “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U),” a politically charged reflection on structural inequities. The singer has also shared music directly through his S1C platform, including the CAOS title track and the intimate “Angel’s Song,” dedicated to his son.

With CAOS arriving October 23, Miguel continues to craft a body of work that is both deeply personal and culturally resonant.