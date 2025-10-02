Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and Chicago Bears defensive back Josh Blackwell have been named the NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Nacua dominated with 13 receptions for a career-best 170 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 27-20 victory over Indianapolis. His 42 catches through four games tie an NFL record for the most in that span, joining Cooper Kupp and Michael Thomas. It marks his second Offensive Player of the Week award, making him the only Rams receiver besides Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce to win multiple times.

🥇 NFL leader in Receiving Yards

🥇 NFL leader in Receptions

🥇 Week 4 NFC OPOW pic.twitter.com/5E9jKMLbg3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2025

Mitchell stood out in Philadelphia’s 31-25 win over Tampa Bay with five passes defensed, while allowing just two receptions for six yards on nine targets. He held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 39.6, the lowest this season among defenders targeted at least nine times. It is the rookie’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor.

LOCKDOWN‼️ Q is your NFC Defensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/6Kj37tn6PS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2025

Blackwell sealed Chicago’s 25-24 win at Las Vegas by blocking a potential game-winning 54-yard field goal with 38 seconds left. It is his second Special Teams Player of the Week award, making him the second Duke alum with multiple wins, alongside Jamison Crowder.