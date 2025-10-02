Crunk icon Lil Jon is proving he’s more than just party anthems — he’s now stepping into the spotlight, starring in an already-viral commercial for the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid. In his new commercial, Jon brings his energy and humor,

The hip-hop legend sat down with The Source to talk cars, music, and health, first sharing practical road-trip tips for drivers. His advice? Never start a trip without setting your navigation, make sure snacks are ready, use the bathroom before hitting the highway, and most importantly, make sure the copilot knows their role, which means “you gotta work the music. You gotta be able to get the snacks from the back. You gotta be able to tell the kids to calm down,” he explained to us in detail.

True to form, Jon even gives playlist tips depending on the vibe: Vegas trips call for “turn-up” bangers such as “Yeah” and “Turn Down for What,” while family outings lean on sing-along classics such as “Party in the USA.”

As for the drive back from Vegas? “You just sit in sad silence and ponder on what you just did,” he jokes.

Despite being known for his sometimes outlandish personal style, he also took time to discuss tips for first-time car buyers, advising them first and foremost not to get a car outside of their means. “Think about how you’re living, what you can actually afford to pay,” he advises, adding that “some people wanna just look fly, but fly ain’t really in your budget and that’s living outta your means. I suggest something affordable that represents your budget- and just get a reliable car like a Hyundai. Yeah. Nice and reliable.”

Jon isn’t just focused on cars. Music fans have plenty to look forward to as he joins forces with Mariah Carey, Pit Bull, and Wiz Khalifa for an upcoming Australian tour. “I’m just gonna bring the energy, the fun, and the hype,” he says, promising the experience will turn into a full-on party, with opportunities to collaborate spontaneously with fellow performers — potentially even recording new tracks on the road.

As for music, he has several solo projects and collabs in the works with projects from Too $hort and LaRussel expecting to drop this month as well as a third meditation album, ‘Remix Meditation,’ which reimagines his hits into instrumental meditative tracks. “We turned them into meditations,” he explains. “So like one song is, “Yeah” [sampling from the artist’s 2004 hit with Usher] and it’s like, say ‘yeah’ to life. Say yeah to the wonderful things in your life.”

But it’s not all music and media. Lil Jon recently placed third in the Venice Beach Muscle competition, a testament to his dedication to health, fitness, and lifestyle transformation. He credits training with a friend-turned-bodybuilder and says it was about more than competition — it started as wanting to get in shape for his 2024 Super Bowl performance and has now turned into a personal commitment to wellness, nutrition, and strength. ”

He describes how his friend who helped him get into shape for the Super Bowl suggested that he enter the Muscle Beach contest even though he felt that he wasn’t where he wanted to be all the way with his body.

“I needed to cut a little bit more weight. But I said, ‘you know what, it is a starting point for me. I’m getting my feet wet and I can give myself room to grow.’ I got in and I was pleasantly surprised at third place. It’s just a start for me. There’s more to come. Next year I’m going to continue training, continue working hard.”

“I’m all about health and wellness, mental health, physical health,” he says. “I watch what I put in my body. I don’t eat the processed foods. You gotta watch out for the seed oils and all of these certain things. So health is of the utmost importance to me.

From the stage to the gym to the open road, Lil Jon shows that he doesn’t just stand on business- he balanced business, music, and personal growth- proving that the king of crunk still knows how to turn up, but now with a little mindfulness and horsepower.