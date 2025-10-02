If you were expecting one of the most unpredictable and high-stakes MLB Postseasons in recent memory, 2025 is already living up to the hype. With the Wild Card matchups delivering heavyweight drama, both leagues are shaping up for an October run that could rewrite narratives and redefine legacies.

The American League has been nothing short of electrifying, with Detroit and Cleveland locked in a 1-1 battle and the Yankees and Red Sox adding another classic chapter to baseball’s fiercest rivalry, also tied 1-1. Over in the National League, the Cubs and Padres are deadlocked as well, while the Dodgers have jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Cincinnati; a statement from a team intent on another World Series push.

As the postseason action heats up, some of the game’s most respected voices are not just watching — they’re actively shaping the sport’s next chapter through Major League Baseball’s Commissioner’s Ambassador Program (CAP). Created in August 2023 under Commissioner Rob Manfred, CAP is designed to bridge baseball’s past, present, and future by enlisting former players as ambassadors to grow the game globally, deepen fan engagement, and mentor future stars.

Legends like Kenny Lofton Sr., Adam Jones, and Gary Sheffield Jr., all postseason veterans in their own right, are among the high-profile ambassadors offering insight and perspective during this pivotal October. The program’s mission goes beyond ceremonial appearances; ambassadors are key figures at marquee events like the All-Star Game and World Series, as well as in grassroots initiatives, youth development, and international expansion. It’s a comprehensive effort to keep baseball’s legacy connected to new generations while leveraging the experience and influence of those who built it.

For Lofton, the program is also about repairing a disconnect that’s developed between the game and younger fans. “A lot of that started with the internet,” he explained, noting how evolving media and culture have reshaped how baseball is consumed and understood.

Sheffield echoed the need for authenticity in how the game is presented — even down to the numbers that define it. “They put a lot of these fancy stats up so the people see big numbers, but that’s not really telling you the real story,” he said. “Batting average, RBIs and home runs… all those other statistics, I call them ‘hidden agendas.’”

The Commissioner’s Ambassador Program represents MLB’s answer to that challenge, combining the voices of its legends with the energy of today’s game. And with the 2025 postseason delivering the kind of drama only October baseball can provide, there’s no better time to see how those perspectives, on the field and off, will help shape the sport’s next era.