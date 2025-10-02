Toni Braxton is stepping into a new creative lane as the legendary singer launches the first film under her multi-picture deal with Lifetime. The project, inspired by her 2000 chart-topping single He Wasn’t Man Enough, will kick off a slate of movies that reimagine her iconic songs through scripted storytelling.

In the film, Braxton plays Mel Montgomery, a successful author whose relationship takes a shocking turn when her boyfriend Richard, played by Thomas Cadrot, abruptly leaves her. The drama intensifies when Mel learns he is engaged to her old college friend Monica, portrayed by Essence Atkins. Yvette Nicole Brown also joins the cast, rounding out the star-studded lineup.

He Wasn’t Man Enough is set to premiere November 22 at 8/7c as part of Lifetime’s “Love of a Lifetime” programming block. It marks the beginning of a larger vision, blending Braxton’s timeless music with compelling new narratives for television.

The next installment in the series, Breathe Again, shifts the spotlight to three women who fail to find love on a reality dating show. After leaving Los Angeles for a fresh start in Seattle, the trio — including characters played by Atkins and A Different World star Cree Summer — find strength in sisterhood while navigating their personal reinventions.

With this franchise, Braxton is merging her R&B legacy with film, transforming fan-favorite tracks into stories that capture the complexities of love, heartbreak, and resilience.