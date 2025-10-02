Xfinity and Unrivaled have announced a landmark multi-year partnership designed to bring smarter access, deeper engagement, and unforgettable experiences to basketball fans nationwide. The collaboration marks Xfinity’s first league-wide partnership in women’s sports, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, connectivity, and the future of fan engagement.

Unrivaled, the groundbreaking player-founded and owned league, has quickly become a force in sports by spotlighting athletes and reimagining how fans connect with the game. For Xfinity, the move reflects its dedication to supporting the long-term growth of women’s basketball and women’s sports at large.

“As a brand committed to delivering the ultimate experience for sports fans, we are proud to join forces with Unrivaled,” said Jessica Muir, Comcast Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Engagement. “This partnership not only expands our support of basketball but also allows us to help elevate women’s sports through a league that is innovating women’s basketball to meet the modern sports fan and overall market.”

The partnership will bring fans closer to the action with player-centric content, season-long engagement opportunities, exclusive benefits for Xfinity customers, and enhanced in-arena experiences such as FanFest activations and premium viewing opportunities.

Unrivaled Chief Marketing Officer Liz Marro added, “To be the first league-wide partnership in women’s sports for Xfinity speaks volumes and provides exciting opportunities for our brands to innovate within the larger sports ecosystem.”

The partnership officially tips off with the 2026 Unrivaled season on January 5, promising new ways for fans to engage with the game.