It’s been awhile but seems like Young Thug is mapping out his return to the stage with his first tour since being released from jail. During a live stream conversation with Adin Ross, the Atlanta rapper confirmed that he will launch a global run in 2026 to support his new album UY Scuti.

Quavo is already locked in as part of the lineup, with the two set to perform their collaboration “Spider Or Jeffery” together. “I’m going on tour to begin the next year. I’m gonna take a few people,” Thug said. “Quavo, that’s one person that’s going on it.” He added that more names will be revealed soon.

Young Thug just announced he will be going on tour at the start of 2026 and that Quavo will be one of the openers 👀 pic.twitter.com/twGnsQI1d8 — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) October 1, 2025

UY Scuti features an impressive roster of artists including Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, Ken Carson, YFN Lucci, Lil Gotit, and 1300Saint.

Get this, one major name missing is Drake, though Thug clarified on the Its Up There podcast that the absence was purely logistical. “Don’t believe the hype,” he said.

“They say I pulled the album back because I ain’t get the features. Who y’all thought wasn’t gonna be on the album? They’re on the album. I couldn’t get the Drake feature because he’s on tour. He running around doing a lot of stuff. We gonna make up for them not hearing us collab on this album. That’s some stuff in store for sure.”

Interesting.

What’s more, even as Thug celebrates the release and gears up for his tour, he admitted one bridge has yet to be repaired. When asked about Gunna, he dismissed the idea of reconciliation, referencing the fallout from Gunna’s 2022 plea deal in the YSL RICO case. “I don’t know. As of right now, I don’t think that can happen. It’s monotonous. Like why?”

With UY Scuti already buzzing and the tour set to bring those collaborations to life, Thug’s 2026 run is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments in hip hop’s touring calendar.