YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back at the top. The Louisiana rapper has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the US Top Artists chart following the release of his eighth studio album, MASA.

The project has already made a strong impact on streaming, with seven tracks charting on US Top Songs. Standouts include “Where I Been / Shot Callin” at No. 30, “Nevada” at No. 41, and “Wine & Dine” at No. 69.

The feat further cements YoungBoy’s status as one of the most consistent hitmakers in hip hop today.

Following two back-to-back sold-out performances at Crypto.com Arena and ahead of his upcoming show in Oakland, multi-platinum rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is using his platform to drive meaningful change in local communities. The chart-topping artist has donated $25,000 to United Playaz, a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization committed to empowering vulnerable youth and ending cycles of violence.

United Playaz, located in the South of Market neighborhood, has spent more than 20 years providing holistic services focused on higher education, employment, and healthy living. The nonprofit is led by community members, including formerly incarcerated leaders, who bring deep understanding and personal investment to the neighborhoods they serve.

Among its efforts, United Playaz organizes an annual gun buyback program, allowing individuals to exchange firearms for cash with no questions asked. This initiative is part of the group’s broader mission to create safer neighborhoods by directly engaging youth, families, and community members.

“United Playaz has been out here doing the work with the youth and the community for years,” said YoungBoy Never Broke Again. “They show real love to kids who need it most, giving them the guidance to build a better future and a place to feel safe. I respect that, and I’m glad I can give back and support what they are doing in the Bay Area.”

The donation follows earlier contributions at the start of his MASA Tour in Dallas, where YoungBoy gave $25,000 to Manifest Freedom, a nonprofit supporting system-impacted entrepreneurs and creatives, and $25,000 to Urban Specialists, which works to reduce violence and empower leaders.

United Playaz lives by the motto “It takes the hood to save the hood.” Its programs are youth-led and youth-driven, equipping young people with mentorship, academic support, life skills, and mental health resources.

YoungBoy’s approach throughout his tour highlights a commitment to pairing music with tangible community support, reinforcing his message that this is bigger than music, it is about the movement.