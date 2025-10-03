Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum certified artist Blxst is set to release his highly anticipated single “Aye Girl” on Friday, October 3 via EMPIRE/International Blxst. The track arrives with a visualizer that gives fans a glimpse into the LA native’s love languages, adding another layer to the experience.

On “Aye Girl,” Blxst channels the spirit of 90s R&B while infusing his signature melodies and West Coast sensibility. The result is a sound that feels timeless yet fresh, bridging eras and reinforcing the style that has made him one of modern R&B’s most important voices.

Known for his dual talent as a performer and producer, Blxst not only delivers soulful vocals but also builds the track from the ground up, shaping every element of its sound and emotion. The single arrives on the heels of his May 2025 EP Unreleased, which highlighted his versatility across writing, producing, and vocal performance.

With “Aye Girl,” Blxst continues his run as a defining force in R&B and hip hop, showcasing his ability to merge storytelling with production that resonates deeply across audiences.