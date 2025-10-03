Multi-platinum hip hop star DDG and PlaqueBoyMax are back with another viral moment, releasing their new single “No Dreads.” The track arrives as the latest addition to DDG’s strong run of singles following his spring 2025 album blame the chat.

Inspired by both artists’ recent hairstyle changes, “No Dreads” was created live during Are U My Ball?, DDG’s popular Twitch dating show. The duo produced, arranged, and recorded the song in real time for thousands of viewers, giving fans an unfiltered look into their creative process. The session quickly went viral, racking up over one million views and fueling anticipation for the single’s official release.

The track follows “Pink Dreads,” DDG and PlaqueBoyMax’s first collaboration, which dropped during the 2024 holiday season and made a splash on the charts. With “No Dreads,” the pair prove their chemistry extends beyond one hit, showcasing an innovative approach that blends music-making with live digital culture.

With fans driving the hype from Twitch to streaming platforms, DDG and PlaqueBoyMax’s latest effort reflects a new era of interactive music experiences.