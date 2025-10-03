Photo Credit: Danielle Ernst



Seven-time GRAMMY® nominated R&B superstar GIVĒON kicked off his Dear Beloved, The Tour with a sold-out performance at Seattle’s WAMU Theater. The show marked the beginning of a nationwide run celebrating his critically acclaimed second studio album BELOVED, released July 11 via Epic Records and Not So Fast.

The night delivered everything fans hoped for as GIVĒON performed signature ballads “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “Like I Want You” alongside new favorites “Twenties” and “I Can Tell.” With his unmistakable baritone and emotive delivery, the R&B star brought a raw intimacy to the stage that had the packed crowd singing every word.

Setting the tone early, opening acts Free Nationals and Sasha Keable kept fans on their feet with standout sets that blended seamlessly into the evening’s atmosphere.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Dear Beloved tour will travel across the United States, including highly anticipated stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Washington D.C. The journey will conclude with GIVĒON’s first headlining performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6, 2025, marking a milestone moment in his career.

For full tour details and ticket information, fans can visit Giveonofficial.com.