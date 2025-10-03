Killer Mike has offered an apology to Steph Curry for aligning with social media commentary critical of his wife, Ayesha Curry.
Hitting Club Shay Shay, Mike stated his words were “misconstrued” and were delivered as a result of being high while browsing the Internet.
“Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry — boy, my wife done cussed me out,” Mike detailed. “My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. … Homeboys that have played in the NBA called me.
“And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram. So let me say this, ’cause I appreciate you checking it; it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me. Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued.”
Killer Mike Apologizes to Steph and Ayesha Curry for Comments Made Online
